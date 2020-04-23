I doubt that many people have read a complete history book in their entire lives. However, recent sociopathic rants often reiterate thoughts eerily similar to these uttered during the last century.
“It is the press, above all, which wages a positively fanatical and slanderous struggle, tearing down everything which can be regarded as a support of national independence … of the nation.”
“The great masses of the people will more easily fall victims to a big lie than to a small one.”
“How fortunate for governments that the people they administer don’t think.”
“The victor will never be asked if he told the truth.”
“The broad masses of a population are more amenable to the appeal of rhetoric than to any other force.”
“It is not truth that matters, but victory.”
“Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventually they will believe it.”
“I will tolerate no opposition. We recognize only subordination — authority downwards and responsibility upwards.”
“Lügenpresse: The phrase means ‘lying press’ and was used to attack media outlets that were deemed to be unsupportive.”
It is beyond disturbing that these documented historical statements are being recycled in the 21st century.
Bill Shore
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.