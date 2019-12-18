Bruce Davis is running for elected office in the 6th U.S. Congressional District.
Davis is former chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, a decorated, retired Marine Corps gunnery sergeant and, as president of Kid Appeal Learning Center Inc., he is a local business owner. He is an experienced public servant who has provided civic leadership beneficial to citizens in the 6th District. He possesses many of the qualities our country and the Piedmont Triad need in our civic and political leaders.
Davis’ civic involvement is extensive, incluing serving as a board member of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, chairman of the Carl Chavis YMCA, High Point Market Board of Directors and War Memorial Foundation — as well as a founding member of the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival.
We hope you will join in our grass-roots effort to support Davis’ campaign in the March 9 Democratic primary.
We deserve a congressman who has a demonstrated track record of success in supporting our kitchen table issues. Let’s send Bruce Davis to Washington.
Carolyn Mack
Greensboro
