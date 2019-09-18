It is ironic that Deputy Police Chief James Hinson is retiring after allegations of a cover-up of sexual assault at Hinson’s group home — especially after receiving a $25,000 settlement from the city in 2014 after former Police Chief David Wray maintained a book investigating possible sexual assaults. I believe someone owes David Wray an apology.

 H. Mark Walker

Greensboro

