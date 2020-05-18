Could you have done better?
I just wanted to remind all those people who are complaining that President Trump and others did not do enough when they first heard about the COVID-19 virus, that hindsight is 20/20.
Wonder how seriously they considered it when they first heard about it. Are they so sure they would have done any better?
Patricia Hurt
Reidsville
