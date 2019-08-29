It now is clear to me that a president like the current one was inevitable.
Can you imagine the constant rehashing of Benghazi and the email server if Hillary Clinton had been elected? It would have been interminable. And, there would have been a never-ending chorus of “how great it would have been if Trump had been elected” and how he would have put his magic touch to work.
Now we know that what you see is what you get. If a person has a long-standing history of failed businesses, failed marriages, narcissism, racial insensitivity and misogyny, it is reasonable to expect that these same characteristics will also emerge while he is performing one of the most important leadership jobs in the world. The majority of the population knows that this man must go and the sooner the better. His behavior in office is wreaking havoc in every domain.
No one is perfect and Mrs. Clinton sure had her faults, but we elected the most incompetent individual one can imagine and those of us who recognize this had best not fail to turn out for the next election. Another four years of this? Heaven help us. This is a failed experiment.
Wayne Foster
Greensboro
