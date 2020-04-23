As a conservative, it is hard for me to write these words, but the question of our debt is so threatening that I must share this thought.
This national debt and the threat to Medicare and Social Security cannot be resolved in any realistic way unless we accept the reality of higher taxes. Those are deadly words for the electorate and the politicians, but how else can we get out from under this crushing debt?
I think very serious consideration should be given to a Value Added Tax, the sole purpose of which is to pay off the debt. We face a financial as well as a health crisis now. The question is whether we have the courage to face the financial crisis as we have had to face the health crisis.
Roger Rollman
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.