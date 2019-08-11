Recently a Guilford County resident shared his disappointment regarding recent United Way of Greater Greensboro’s defunding of the Boy Scouts of America, Old North State Council. This decision cost the local council which serves High Point and Greensboro Boy Scouts almost $76,000 annually, impacting youth in our community most in need of life-changing Scouting programs. The lack of this funding could mean more than 500 youth in the greatest need of Scouting will no longer be reached.
As board chair for the United Way of Greater High Point, I am proud that we have financially supported Old North State Council BSA since our organization’s beginning, in 1935. And today, we continue to believe in the Boy Scouts’ mission and vision: “The Boy Scouts of America will prepare every eligible youth in America to become a responsible, participating citizen and leader who is guided by the Scout Oath and Law.”
All children should have this opportunity, but without adequate funding, those who need this mentoring and guidance won’t get it.
At the United Way of Greater High Point, our focus remains on our 28 partner agencies that are working diligently to address our community’s most critical needs and issues. We are proud to continue supporting the Old North State Council Boys Scouts of America.
Robert Rogers
High Point