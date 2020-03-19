I don’t see the media covering the superheroes of America: the brave men and women on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.
They go to work every day to test, treat and care for the affected.
They risk their own safety to care for fellow Americans.
That is what is so great about this wonderful country.
While the politicians fight over power, we will come together and take care of each other.
We take these heroes for granted, but they are special people. I hope the media can stop the political garbage and give the true heroes all the respect, attention and praise they truly deserve.
I for one am truly grateful and want each one of them to know that he or she is a real-life hero.
David Burke
Greensboro
