I find it interesting that the Democrats are screaming about Russian interference. Is the boy crying “Wolf !”again?

Why did Bernie Sanders sit on this information after being briefed on it by the FBI? At least he got tipped by the feds. And where were the Democrats since 2016? Oh, I remember: trying to invalidate the last legitimate election. Wouldn’t that time, energy and money have been better spent securing the vote?

If only the Steele dossier garnered this kind of interest. Will the playbook change?

Paul McDonald

Pleasant Garden

