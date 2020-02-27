I find it interesting that the Democrats are screaming about Russian interference. Is the boy crying “Wolf !”again?
Why did Bernie Sanders sit on this information after being briefed on it by the FBI? At least he got tipped by the feds. And where were the Democrats since 2016? Oh, I remember: trying to invalidate the last legitimate election. Wouldn’t that time, energy and money have been better spent securing the vote?
If only the Steele dossier garnered this kind of interest. Will the playbook change?
Paul McDonald
Pleasant Garden
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.