Three reasons to vote against Republicans:
- Public schools: N.C. Republicans have continually cut the public school budget, giving money instead to religious and charter schools, which are not held to the same high standards. Public schools are becoming unable to sustain the level of quality that allowed generations of North Carolinians to attain economic self-reliance.
- Democracy: Republicans have taken gerrymandering to unconstitutional proportions, depriving citizens of political representation. Republicans now propose to amend the constitution so that the legislature controls the judiciary. Following election of a Democratic governor, the legislature took legal and illegal steps to eliminate the powers of the governor. The Founding Fathers created three branches of government to prevent abuse of power. The N.C. legislature is now attempting to amend the state constitution so that this balance of powers is eliminated.
- Environment: Republicans have cut the Department of Environmental Quality’s budget in half, severely affecting its ability to carry out its mission; repealed electronics recycling, allowing release of lead and mercury; taken away citizens’ rights to protect themselves from hog farm waste; and called for oil drilling off the coast.
Consider voting for Democrats to restore balance.
Mary Rodriguez
Greensboro