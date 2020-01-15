House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial (copy)

Today’s politics gives credence to the party that misleads the most. History has shown that the greater misinformation a political party gives the public about its opponent the more negative effect it has on the opposing party.

Lies have taken down the most qualified woman to ever run for president of the United States.

Lies were told to smear a former president about where he was born and his religion.

Lies were told that mass shootings and climate change were both hoaxes.

Lies were spread about the Obama health care plan, as were lies about the Republicans’ opponent being the party of debt even as the GOP runs up the debt with tax cuts for the rich.

These lies have resulted in our country regressing to the days where laws made it harder for citizens to vote. The Southern Coalition for Social Justice estimates that 69,386 people in North Carolina couldn’t vote last election.

Norman Orstien and Thomas Mann, two well-respected political scholars, said it best: “The GOP has become an insurgent outlier in American politics. It is ideologically extreme; scornful of compromise; unmoved by conventional understanding of facts, evidence, science and dismissive of the legitimacy of it political opposition.”

America, are we that gullible? Apparently we are.

Jim Dye

Pleasant Garden

