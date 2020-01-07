I had been trying to compose a letter to the editor about the lack of trust I have in the president, but to no avail.

But when reading the Opinion page on Jan. 6, I found the perfect article by Max Boot of The Washington Post. I am copying direct words from his article in the hope that more people can read them and understand the need to vote in this next election for a trustworthy and capable new president:

“One can only hope that at this moment of peril the United States would be led by sober, experienced leaders presiding over a well-oiled national security decision-making process. But that is clearly not what we have. Many experts have long feared how Trump would react in a genuine, no-kidding crisis. We are about to find out.”

Cindy Sullivan

Greensboro

