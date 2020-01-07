I had been trying to compose a letter to the editor about the lack of trust I have in the president, but to no avail.
But when reading the Opinion page on Jan. 6, I found the perfect article by Max Boot of The Washington Post. I am copying direct words from his article in the hope that more people can read them and understand the need to vote in this next election for a trustworthy and capable new president:
“One can only hope that at this moment of peril the United States would be led by sober, experienced leaders presiding over a well-oiled national security decision-making process. But that is clearly not what we have. Many experts have long feared how Trump would react in a genuine, no-kidding crisis. We are about to find out.”
Cindy Sullivan
Greensboro
is it just me or is something missing from this letter? Something missing that would connect the letter to the letter title?
