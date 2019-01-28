Historians say President Jefferson treasured a letter beginning, “You red-headed son of a b----h,” followed by partisan disagreements. Though flawed, Jefferson was not a serial liar, rampant egomaniac, ignoramus, buffoon or flake. Baby DonJohn, our prevaricator in chief, is.
Baby DonJohn lies about America’s domestic policy, foreign policy, friends and enemies, and his role and success in shaping those policies and relationships. He lies about taxes, tariffs, spending and the economy. He lies about water, air, wildfire, coal, military decisions and national triumphs and disasters.
He either lies about his religion or has a far different take on it than its founders. He causes “good Christians” to lie on his behalf. He is vulgar and crude, and unencumbered and uninfluenced, by Western civilization’s values and achievements.
With a teleprompter he’s as coherent and artfully deceitful as his script. Impromptu, he’s childish, shallow, incoherent and crassly mendacious. He’s incompetent in hiring, staff utilization and deal-making. If most Americans oppose Trump’s Shutdown Wall because it comes from a lying, untrustworthy SOB, that’s a reasonable evaluation.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro