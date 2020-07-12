The great white privilege of my life has been education. How, you ask, is that “white privilege”?
My maternal grandfather was an attorney in Mississippi. As such, he had the resources to make sure my mother got a college education. The state of Mississippi had only 11 black lawyers in the 1920s.
My parents both served in the military during World War II. On the G.I. Bill she completed a master’s in education; he, an undergraduate degree. Black veterans could not take advantage of the G.I. Bill because so few colleges would admit them. My parents never found decent jobs or owned a home, so we were poor. But that respect for education was embedded in me.
I later went to live in a Children’s Home, where education was also valued. That Home denied admittance to black children for decades, including my time there. I did well in a predominantly white school system, so I won an academic scholarship. None of the black kids in my class were so fortunate. That same Children’s Home then helped me go to law school.
My education is my inheritance, made possible by the privilege of having been born white. What’s your story of white privilege?
Melanie Rodenbough
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.