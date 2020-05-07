Let’s translate the president’s recent comments:
“We will lose some people, but we have to open up the country.”
Translation:
Your lives are worthless to me, but if you die so that I can get re-elected, so be it.
Look in the mirror and tell yourself that’s not what he means.
Never mind, you won’t be able to.
Jim Galler
Stokesdale
