Much as it might feel gratifying, there’s no need to pull down Confederate monuments.
Let us manufacture steel sculptures of Grant, Lincoln, Sherman, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King Jr. and even Barack Obama and place them thwarting and dominating these champions of white supremacy.
That would be nonviolent and historically accurate.
Stephen Bolmer
Greensboro
