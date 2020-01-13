To understand an adversary’s perspective and motivation, learn history.
In 1953, Kermit Roosevelt (Teddy’s grandson) led the CIA-sponsored overthrow of Iran’s democratically elected leader, Mohammad Mossadegh, who advocated nationalizing Iran’s oil industry.
American-sponsored Reza Shah Pahlavi took over. His autocratic rule and severe repression of dissent led to a popular uprising.
In 1979, the Shah fled the country. In the turmoil, Shi’a clerics took control and established the Islamic Republic.
Then, Iranian students stormed the U.S. embassy and took hostages in response to the U.S. providing asylum and medical treatment for the Shah, whom Iran wanted extradited back to Iran.
In the 1980s the U.S. supported Iraq (knowing it was using chemical weapons) in its long, bloody war against Iran.
Since then, the U.S. has stationed hundreds of thousand of troops in the region, fought wars right across Iran’s borders in Afghanistan and Iraq, imposed severe sanctions, broken its word, and allied with Iran’s principal enemies, Saudi Arabia and Israel, all the while calling Iran a terrorist state.
Iran’s perspective: America is ever-threatening and untrustworthy; Iran’s motivation: self-preservation of its sovereign state.
America’s perspective: Iran is an evil regime and must be neutralized; American motivation: control of Middle Eastern oil.
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
