Gov. Cooper:
We all agree that kids need to be in school and parents want to work to support our families. The notion that parents work an A-Day/B-Day, etc. schedule is not realistic, nor is an earlier August restart.
As a high school counselor in Greensboro, I’d like to propose that we return to school Tuesday after Labor Day, Sept. 8, skip Veterans Day and take an abbreviated Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26 and 27 (even consider having school on Friday).
This would allow school to be in session for 57 straight days.
By abbreviating the Thanksgiving break, we discourage people from long-distance travelling, so we slow down the spread of COVID-19.
I’d then propose an abbreviated winter/Christmas holiday, maybe just a week. Again, let’s cut down on the potential spread due to travel.
I also believe a campaign, “Back To Class With A Mask,” should be implemented by diverse civic leaders across the state to encourage mask-wearing with the goal to return to school safely and improve our economy could unify people across our state.
As we acknowledge the value of wearing masks for our family and our economy, we could really gather some momentum here.
Keep up the good work for our state, Governor.
Kelly Evans
Greensboro
