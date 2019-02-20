In support of Dr. David Campt’s excellent column, “Tips for turning the blackface controversy into a dialogue opportunity” (Feb. 17), I suggest that every white reader prepare for this dialogue by following this link https://www.ferris.edu/jimcrow/ to the website of the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Michigan’s Ferris State University.

Once you have viewed the 22-minute video on the home page narrated by founder and curator Dr. David Pilgrim, you will be better prepared for Dr. Campt’s dialogue.

Anna Fesmire

Greensboro

