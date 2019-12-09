Regarding the use of surplus funds to cover raises for Guilford County Schools bus drivers and some additional county employees:
Really want to help school money problem?
- Cut all executive salaries back to $85,000 maximum.
- Reduce the need for bus service, which does nothing for education.
- Put the teachers in charge totally.
Executive actions only add stumbling blocks to an already full dance card. Stop running schools like prisons; they can bring great joy when students know they are not just a number.
Dan Whitfield
Greensboro
The writer is a former teacher.
