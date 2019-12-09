School sign (copy) (copy) (copy)

Regarding the use of surplus funds to cover raises for Guilford County Schools bus drivers and some additional county employees:

Really want to help school money problem?

  • Cut all executive salaries back to $85,000 maximum.
  • Reduce the need for bus service, which does nothing for education.
  • Put the teachers in charge totally.

Executive actions only add stumbling blocks to an already full dance card. Stop running schools like prisons; they can bring great joy when students know they are not just a number.

Dan Whitfield

Greensboro

The writer is a former teacher.

