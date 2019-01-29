A compromise to keep the government open is easily reachable.
Both sides agree on the amount that Homeland Security needs to protect the southern border, but they disagree on the building of a wall. The compromise would be to use the bipartisan support to approve the level of funding and agree that parts of a wall can be built where Border Patrol cannot effectively patrol.
This proposal would provide a win for both sides with neither getting it the wanted, the definition of compromise.
Herbert Baum
Greensboro