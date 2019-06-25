A “yes” or “no” challenge for the Trump cult here. I am 100% sure that the gaggle that fawns over the president are incapable of a yes or no answer to five simple questions. All you Trump knob polishers, here’s your chance to show what you are truly made of. (Only yes or no answers.)
Is obstruction of justice a crime?
Is it appropriate for a man to pay off a porn star to keep her quiet about his cheating?
Would you hand $10,000 of your money to a man who bankrupted six companies, faced countless lawsuits, stiffed dozens of working people on their invoices, bragged about sexual assault and ask him to invest your money in one of his enterprises?
If Barack Obama had a hotel, would you be OK with him making millions of dollars from guests who had business with the White House?
If Barack Obama gave White House jobs to his kids, in-laws and personal friends and they all leveraged their positions to make millions would you be OK with that?
Stephen Peet
Greensboro