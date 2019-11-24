Key takeaways from the impeachment inquiry hearings:
- Fairness and transparency did not exist. Secret hearings, withheld depositions, witnesses not allowed, Republicans cut off. Democrats have no belief in due process, being innocent until proven guilty, and having the right to face your accuser. Everything was choreographed, including media leaks, fake news and “controlling” Republican participants.
- Schiff is an arrogant, compulsive liar.
- The Democrats can’t hear. Not one witness was told by Trump that aid was contingent on a Biden investigation.
- Witnesses lacked facts. Testimonies were “I think,” “I feel,” “I believe” intuition, hearsay and wishful thinking.
- Just as the left has tried a coup against Trump for three years, coordinating forces are now attempting a coup against Netanyahu for similar accused “crimes.”
- Many entrenched State Department folks forget or resent the fact that they can’t dictate policy. They forget who they work for and why they are there.
Facts, history and the law are in Trump’s favor.
Janice Wangard
Ruffin
It takes a special kind of stupid to pen THAT letter. The rules that the democrats followed were established by your republicans. That's a fact reported widely and available to anyone who can read. Which apparently isn't this letter writer. This letter writer also seems to think first hand witnesses on the republican side were prevented from testifying. Mulvaney, Bolton, et.al. were subpoenaed. They all defied those subpoenas. Why on earth would they choose not to talk under oath, letter writer? Do you have a clue? This , too, was widely reported and available for anyone who can read. This letter writer apparently chose not to read these reports. It appears this letter writer gets all of her information from the very propaganda apparatus that created the inane conspiracy theory that the Ukraine was behind the illegal tampering with our elections — Russia. The same Russia that owns Trump. The same Russia that owns McConnell. The same Russia that owns Nunes and Graham. You Trumpkins are hopeless, treasonous, anti-American idiots.
