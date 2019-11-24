Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says (copy)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., warned Pompeo and other administration officials who are refusing to turn over documents and testimony to the committee that “they do so at their own peril.”

Key takeaways from the impeachment inquiry hearings:

  • Fairness and transparency did not exist. Secret hearings, withheld depositions, witnesses not allowed, Republicans cut off. Democrats have no belief in due process, being innocent until proven guilty, and having the right to face your accuser. Everything was choreographed, including media leaks, fake news and “controlling” Republican participants.
  • Schiff is an arrogant, compulsive liar.
  • The Democrats can’t hear. Not one witness was told by Trump that aid was contingent on a Biden investigation.
  • Witnesses lacked facts. Testimonies were “I think,” “I feel,” “I believe” intuition, hearsay and wishful thinking.
  • Just as the left has tried a coup against Trump for three years, coordinating forces are now attempting a coup against Netanyahu for similar accused “crimes.”
  • Many entrenched State Department folks forget or resent the fact that they can’t dictate policy. They forget who they work for and why they are there.

Facts, history and the law are in Trump’s favor.

Janice Wangard

Ruffin

