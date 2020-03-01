There already is evidence of ongoing 2020 election interference by Russia. Such efforts may arise from other sources as well, given the policies of Facebook.
Here’s a prediction: If Donald Trump wins the election, he will state that there was no interference or that it was so negligible that it didn’t affect the results.
If Trump loses the election, he will make a variety of claims that the election was tainted and is, therefore, invalid. He will ask the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr to investigate and he will hire lawyers to argue his case.
His ultimate goal will be to tie up the results in legal battles so he can stay in power while the court proceedings play out.
His preference will be to have “his” Supreme Court make the ultimate decision.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
