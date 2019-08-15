As I see it, concerning the southern border, all involved parties are guilty of something. If I had the power to fix this, I would allow the criminal behavior of the employers of illegal immigrants, and the criminal failure of the government to fulfill its mandate to secure the borders, to neutralize the guilt of these immigrants.
Then I would require all undocumented people to come out of the shadows and be registered, receive guest-worker cards and guest driver’s licenses, and pay taxes, Social Security, and Medicare.
I would allow them to continue their jobs, and live where they now live. They could not vote or apply for citizenship for 25 years, during which time there would be another moratorium on immigration to allow assimilation.
They would be in the system, not outside. They must prove their loyalty to the constitution, speak English and desire to become Americans. The loyalties to the old countries must take a back seat to the U.S. This does not mean to forget where you came from. Just bring all the positive ideas and other strengths with you, leaving the reasons you left the old country behind. Otherwise, why leave your old country?
This is a win-win, I believe.
Chris Corry
Greensboro