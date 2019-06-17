North Carolina is a national leader in agriculture, but our state’s farmers have recently fallen on hard times. There is hope; however, as lawmakers in Raleigh are currently reviewing legislation that can improve North Carolina’s economy and the lives of the farmers who help drive it.
As state lawmakers consider the North Carolina Farm Act of 2019, which will determine how the state regulates our burgeoning hemp industry, I encourage them to craft the bill in a way that positions farmers for success. Media reports have predicted that industrial hemp production could produce an economic windfall of as much as $100 million — an infusion into our state’s economy that would give everyone, from farmers to manufacturers to retailers, a boost.
When considering this legislation, lawmakers should seek an appropriate balance between responsible hemp production and necessary government oversight, working to ensure that the entire production process — from seed-to-sale — is reasonably regulated.
This bill represents a lifeline to a community of farmers who are desperate for support. It’s time for North Carolina to embrace hemp just as the federal government and other states have done by passing a Farm Act that allows farmers and the hemp industry to thrive.
Michael Morgan
Randleman