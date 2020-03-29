My husband and I have started home schooling our grandchildren and discovered how quickly a loaf of bread can go with five children under the age of 8. And hot dogs and bologna and juice.
That helps explain the empty shelves where those items usually are.
I decided to take them to the lunch drive-thru at the elementary school where my daughters went to school (the mother of two of them).
All we had to do was roll down the window, say how many lunches we needed (got one for the toddler at home), and answer a question about allergies. The children were so excited and couldn’t wait to get home and eat the goodies. There was a lot in the lunch and I realized some of it was for breakfast.
My husband couldn’t believe the hearty meal that was free to all children “0 to 18.”
Thank you, Guilford County Schools, for helping all of the children.
Deby Simmerson
High Point
