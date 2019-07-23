I encourage members of the N.C. Senate to consider the hundreds of thousands of state employees who are being held in the balance over the state treasurer’s “Clear Pricing Program.” This project would realign the reimbursement scheme for providers to reduce costs to the state health plan.
While this is an admirable goal, implementing this plan would almost certainly cause tremendous anxiety and confusion for providers and patients. HB 184, currently mothballed in committee, provides a forum to ensure that all stakeholders receive consideration and have a voice in addressing public sector health care costs.
Major changes in health care can take years to become normalized as patients must establish new doctors and, inevitably, quality of care suffers. Our state employees want the flexibility to see their doctors, not the ones left over from a contractual impasse.
If the Clear Pricing Program is implemented and the state’s major health care systems do not contract with the plan, we may realize temporary savings, but at the expense of patient choice and safety.
If the Senate refuses to consider HB 184 and the new program goes ahead unchallenged, many state employees will be forced to seek new providers or, possibly, go without care altogether.
Richard Smith
Gibsonville