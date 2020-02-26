The second-largest use of taxpayer dollars in the Guilford County budget is paying for health care. And that does not include the cost of providing health insurance and workers’ comp to county employees. That is the cost of the county Health Department and its various agencies (https://tinyurl.com/wtgcsts). Think about that.
And that doesn’t count the money spent by the three cities and nine incorporated towns in Guilford County.
Now think about 100 North Carolina counties.
Now think about 50 states.
Wouldn’t one government agency be cheaper to run than the thousands of government agencies that are taxing us and running our health care now?
That’s conservative thinking.
Billy Jones
Greensboro
