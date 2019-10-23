Your front-page, Sunday headline highlights winners of your writing project (“Meet the winners of our Halloween Tale Writing Contest,” Life, Oct. 20), each of whom appeared to be European American, attended a private school, and obviously demonstrated sophisticated writing abilities.
Earlier, your front-page headline detailed the efforts of an African American woman who attempted to kidnap two children.
I question the hidden message of this contrast, a practice that I thought disappeared in the 1970s, when racial stereotypes were commonplace in our newspapers.
Across the last 30 years, I have spent much of my time in Title 1 public schools, particularly in Guilford County, and I cringe when I think of how the parents and children in these schools might react to this comparison.
What will be their interpretation of the intended message and its influence on how they will view their public school teachers’ efforts to address their children’s needs?
I believe your newspaper has a moral obligation to examine the possible effects of your headlines on all families and students prior to the publication of such contrasting stories.
In a time when political divisiveness is our regrettable norm, I don’t think you went far enough to avoid the encouragement of others making inappropriate misinterpretations based on race and economic well-being.
Sam Miller
Greensboro
The writer is a professor in the School of Education at UNCG.
Editor’s note: The contest winners headline was the same in 2018, when the winners were an African American girl, an Asian boy and a white girl.
