I’ve tried to put into words this feeling I have regarding the current course of our nation, and keep coming back to a ship heading for disaster with a captain refusing to steer us to safety.
Yes, we all acknowledge now that we hit an iceberg in 2016 with Russia’s extensive meddling into our elections —in all 50 states, from what I’ve read — and that we did take on water. But we were able to stop the leakage and repair most of the damage.
So now, as we head toward 2020, we know from our extensive intelligence the 12 Russian nationals by name who hacked into our computers, where they operated out of, whom they worked for, and the exact methods they used. Or, in our analogy, we have pin pointed the exact location of another, far more dangerous iceberg, which one instrument after another indicates as straight ahead, and yet our captain refuses to steer away from it because he would have to admit to error.
And, as he gazes toward Ukraine, where he purports to see the real danger, his supporters are mute, our defenses badly compromised, our reality muddled by lies.
William Yaner
Greensboro
My car would not start today. It’s the Russians I tell you.
