Regarding Rep. Hardister’s op-ed, “Gov. Cooper is holding up budget over single issue” (Aug. 20):
Why don’t N.C. Republicans want to provide health care for their fellow North Carolinians? Just meanness and small-mindedness?
They, and most N.C. elected officials, receive reasonably priced health benefits, some for free.
It must be difficult for them to put themselves in an uninsured person’s place. More than 500,000 North Carolinians don’t have insurance ... and they do. Have they no compassion?
When an individual can’t have a broken ankle treated, or his or her diabetes covered, they don’t care if the N.C. budget adds new doctoral programs or pilot programs, or even builds a building!
Gov. Cooper is doing the ethical thing to hold up the budget until Medicaid expansion is in place. It’s what he was elected to do: put North Carolinians first, especially those who have the least.
Ten years have gone by since President Obama helped pass the ACA; more than 90% of the funding for expansion comes from Washington, out of federal taxes North Carolinians paid into.
Republicans are still stalling. Shame on them.
Laura Hunt
Greensboro
(1) comment
We can't keep giving away the piggy bank when recipients don't have any skin in the game.
