I can’t know what was in Richard Burr’s heart when he gave his Republican fellows fidget spinners to play with, but his action trivialized the role of the Senate in the impeachment trial.
Republicans used their gifts to show their boredom and disdain for the process.
Maybe Sen. Burr needs reminding that Americans have died for the idea of American democracy. During the Civil War, Union troops marched straight into a wall of artillery fire to preserve that idea.
Sens. Burr and Tillis couldn’t be bothered to pay attention. The senator brought disgrace on our state and himself.
M. Craig Fuller
High Point
Puhleeeze! Stop this silliness. The hysteria is becoming funny rather than just sad and embarrassing.
