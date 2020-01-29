Jon Hardister proved he is not worthy of reelection long ago, but when he worked in darkness to override the governor’s veto, he took away the voice of voters. Hardister’s schtick has always been to pretend to be moderate while being Tim Moore’s and Phil Berger’s lapdog.
His “sell by” date was up a long time ago.
He doesn’t represent the people; he represents the extremist views of a political party that has relentlessly tried to destroy public education, suppress the votes of minorities, and rob people of health care. Guilford County deserves better.
John Graham
Greensboro
