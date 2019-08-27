Thank you, state Rep. Jon Hardister, for your succinct summation of this year’s North Carolina budget, (“Gov. Cooper is holding up budget over single issue,” N&R, Aug. 20).
It is a comprehensive budget that benefits many areas, including education. Guilford County would do very well. N.C. A&T, UNCG, GTCC and the Guilford County school system would receive millions of dollars. And, for the sixth straight year, teachers would receive a pay raise, the largest in 10 years.
On the same page as Rep. Hardister’s column, your editorial staff opined (“A GOP road show”) that “Republicans have shown little appetite for compromise.”
This statement completely fails a fact-check test. The Republicans have offered to hold a separate session of bipartisan discussion not only on Medicaid expansion, but also to discuss health reform for North Carolina. Health reform and Medicaid expansion are too complicated just to be inserted as a line in a budget.
If the governor were truly interested in what was best for North Carolina and not just trying to buy votes for his re-election, he would agree to a separate session on health reform. Perhaps the N&R editorial staff could sit in and learn something.
Gene Lemons
Greensboro
I absolutely agree with your assessment of the General Assembly and our misguided Governor.
