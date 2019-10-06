I want to thank state Rep. Jon Hardister for being willing to publicly modify his stance on Medicaid expansion (HB 655), which he co-sponsored.
I agree with expanding Medicaid in this state, as I believe it is the humane thing to do and its economic benefit to the state is well documented.
However, the point I want to make here is that, in this current environment, it is rare for a politician to change his position once it is stated in public.
I believe that part of the reason for this is that the citizenry, the other political party, and even some media at times, have shown a tendency to condemn such a change as wishy-washy or opportunist.
I feel that things are often complex, which makes research, feedback and careful decision-making even more crucial.
Jane Harris
Greensboro
