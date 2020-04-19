This letter is difficult to write — very difficult. Difficult because at this time of anxiety created by political division and an unwillingness on the part of many to even consider the possibility that our views might be flawed or incorrect.
Difficult because we have lost the art of truly listening to those who think differently than we do and showing them respect. Difficult because of self-centeredness and hardening our hearts to the struggles of others. Difficult because the America I knew no longer exists.
With that being said, my ardent hope is that all our leaders come around and successfully serve others with caring, love, compassion and intelligence. I wish that all elected presidents be servant leaders, because that’s when we’re successful as a country with no one left behind.
At present, Donald Trump isn’t the type of leader described above, but he is our president. If you’re a person of faith, pray that he will realize his shortcomings (we all have them) and surround himself with experts in various fields, listen to them and let them act on their knowledge without interference. We need each other to be all we can be at this time of crisis.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
