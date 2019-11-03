Kay Hagan (copy)

U.S. senator-elect Kay Hagan (right) talks with then-N.C. A&T Chancellor Stanley Battle (left) during the university's third-annual Veterans' Day "Honoring Those Who Served" on the N.C. A&T campus in Greensboro on Nov. 11, 2008.

 NELSON KEPLEY

The National Montford Point Marine Association Inc. represents the first African Americans to enter the U.S. Marine Corps from 1942 to 1949. U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan was a driving force for these veterans receiving the Congressional Gold Medal.

When Sen. Hagan was educated about Montford Point and the fact that Montford Point Camp (now Camp Johnson) was in her home state of North Carolina, she quickly put her support behind our efforts and lobbied her fellow senators as well.

Sen. Hagan personally lobbied fellow senators into the evening hours in November 2011 to bring our bill to the floor. Because of her dogged efforts to ensure that the Montford Point Marines received the Congressional Gold Medal, she was inducted into the National Montford Point Marine Association Inc. Hall of Fame at our 2012 national convention in Jacksonville, N. C. She is another influential politician gone much too soon.

Thank you, Sen. Hagan, for your support of the Montford Point Marines.

Tammy Williamson

Mebane

