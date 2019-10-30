When Kay Hagan was an elected official of our state, and I was the county attorney, it was not unusual to receive a call from her asking detailed and well-informed questions about how in my view certain legislation and resulting programs were working or how they might be improved.
No doubt other public officials received similar communications from her. I was always most impressed with the great effort she obviously had put into understanding the issues and the depth of her concern for the wellbeing of her constituents, without regard to the politics involved.
As far as I could tell, she was the epitome of what an elected official in our democracy should be.
Jonathan Maxwell
Greensboro
