This is a sad, sad week for the Greensboro community. The loss of Kay Hagan and Steve Showfety has touched the hearts of thousands here. I feel truly blessed to have known both of them for decades.
Thirty years ago, when former Congressman Rich Preyer and I were co-chairman of the bond campaign to expand the Greensboro Coliseum and build the new downtown public library, Steve was the fundraising chairman. Without his incredible dedication and leadership the Greensboro Coliseum would not be what it is today.
I was also honored by working with Kay Hagan on Jim Hunt’s gubernatorial campaign. Her incredible intelligence, commitment and dedication to our community and the state as a whole led to her fabulous political career in both the N.C. Senate and U.S. Senate. She is a role model for us all.
We all pray for their families as they experience the loss of these loved ones. But these families must certainly feel great pride in the accomplishments of these remarkable individuals and their service to our community.
Mike Solomon
Greensboro
