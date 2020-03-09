While recently traveling east on Cone Boulevard, I saw something I never expected to see again: a Greensboro police car stopping a speeder.

I use this route frequently and routinely see vehicles traveling at estimated speeds of 50-60 mph even through Page High school zone.

What I also see almost daily is a police car investigating a vehicle accident. I am sure the police have a full plate but speeding and tailgating laws need to be enforced.

Lewis Buckland

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments