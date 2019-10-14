Franklin Graham in Greensboro (copy)
Thank you, John P. Thompson, for your letter to Franklin Graham on Oct. 7 in the News & Record (column, “The Franklin Graham of today isn’t the one I thought I knew”).

Like you, I was surprised in 2016 that he was supporting such a morally corrupt person as Donald Trump.

Now in 2019 Graham continues his support, as Trump gets worse. Sad.

Edith Phillips

Greensboro

