I had the privilege and good fortune to attend a motorcycle safety course sponsored by the Greensboro Police Department, specifically the motorcycle division. The course was divided into classroom learning and then actual road experience. Classroom learning immediately reinforced by individual rider skills assessment is a terrific way of learning new skills.
The reaction we saw from all the people we encountered along the way was a real revelation: hoots, whistles, thumbs up and general acclaim.
Bringing a positive view of the Greensboro Police Department in such a visible way should be reinforced and grown. Now is the time to expand this professional division of the department!
Thanks again to the staff of the GPD for a valuable learning experience.
Peter C. Moser
Summerfield
