The anti-malarial drug chloroquine has been around for 65 years. It recently gained attention when respected physicians in Marseillaise, France, had amazingly positive results in a clinical trial using chloroquine to treat COVID-19 (International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents). On March 29 the FDA issued an emergency authorization for experimental coronavirus treatments using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.
Dr. William Grace, a doctor from New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital, said that hydroxychloroquine already was being used there to treat acute coronavirus patients and is producing tremendous results. I could cite other examples but I am limited to 200 words.
Finally, Dr. Anthony Fauci the physician who has become one of the most recognized faces on television during the COVID-19 crisis, said he wouldn’t hesitate to prescribe chloroquine to a patient who’d been infected with the coronavirus if no other option were available.
Sadly, science has become political. Curiously, some Democratic governors have decided to micromanage medicine. For instance, the governor of Nevada banned doctors from prescribing it to treat coronavirus. The governor of Michigan did the same, warning pharmacists not to fill prescriptions for chloroquine (before reversing herself). Praying that this drug delivers.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
