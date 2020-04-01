Gov. Roy Cooper (copy)

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks to officials from across the state that make up the Coronavirus Task Force during their meeting in Raleigh, N.C. on  March 12. 

 Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP

Wayne Ford’s assertion that Gov. Cooper is failing as a governor (column, “Roy Cooper is not up to the job of governor,” March 26) because he closed gyms and fitness centers is perhaps the most petty, asinine response to this crisis I’ve seen yet.

Gyms and fitness centers, with their shared equipment covered in sweat, are ideal places for the spread of disease. If Mr. Ford is so worried about the fitness and mental health of our citizens, he can simply go outside and see what everyone in our neighborhood is actually doing: exercising outdoors.

The weather is beautiful and our parks here in Greensboro provide ample social distancing-compatible space for him to exercise as much as he likes without being a threat to public health and safety. Walking and jogging outside provides great cardiovascular exercise, and body weight anaerobic exercise can retain good muscle tone even without weightlifting.

I applaud Gov. Cooper for taking decisive action against what is the gravest threat to our nation in memory. The federal response has been appalling and the president continues to spread misinformation, but Gov. Cooper has provided rational, measured and evidence-based solutions to the crisis.

Gov. Cooper has been, and will continue to be, the right leader for North Carolina in November.

William Southerland

Greensboro

