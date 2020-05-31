An open letter to Gov. Roy Cooper:
Regarding President Trump’s demands for guaranteeing a full house at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, here are my suggestions:
Lift restrictions; open the arena and encourage as many Republicans as possible to squeeze inside and show their love for the president!
No social distancing necessary; it has not been proven to help, despite warnings from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC.
Wearing masks is unpatriotic; let everyone cough and sneeze at each other as much as they like.
And especially no testing for COVID-19; according to Mr. Trump, this just makes case numbers go up and the U.S. look bad.
Listen to the president, Gov. Cooper: He may not realize it, but he is actually urging you to do what is best for our country!
Margo Bender
Greensboro
