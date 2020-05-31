Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge (copy)

Confetti and balloons fall during celebrations after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s acceptance speech on the final day of the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

 The Associated Press

An open letter to Gov. Roy Cooper:

Regarding President Trump’s demands for guaranteeing a full house at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, here are my suggestions:

Lift restrictions; open the arena and encourage as many Republicans as possible to squeeze inside and show their love for the president!

No social distancing necessary; it has not been proven to help, despite warnings from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC.

Wearing masks is unpatriotic; let everyone cough and sneeze at each other as much as they like.

And especially no testing for COVID-19; according to Mr. Trump, this just makes case numbers go up and the U.S. look bad.

Listen to the president, Gov. Cooper: He may not realize it, but he is actually urging you to do what is best for our country!

Margo Bender

Greensboro

