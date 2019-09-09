Governor, sheriffs put politics over safety
Well, well, well. Here we go again. Our esteemed governor, Roy Cooper, continues to shirk his responsibility.
His veto of the bill to require all sheriffs to cooperate with ICE agents puts politics over people’s safety. He refused to do his job as attorney general. Something has changed.
Also, our sheriff, Danny Rogers, refuses to cooperate completely with ICE agents (he says he will continue to update ICE on the status of inmates suspected of being in the country illegally, but he will not hold inmates for up to 48 hours after their state charges have been resolved, as ICE has requested). A perfect example of “Birds of a feather flocking together”!
I guess I need to start carrying a gun at all times.
Thomas E. Morris
Whitsett
Yes, you should: legally concealed with a permit Sheriff Rogers will approve on your behalf if you have led a sane and law abiding life. You should not expect the relatively few law enforcement officers to be constantly by your side to protect you; after all, you are not a politician.
