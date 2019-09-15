There is a lot of confusion over the purpose of government. Is it to serve the people or is it to pass laws that benefit the few? In my opinion, President Kennedy got it backward when he stated, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
I would argue that the goal of government should be to serve the common good. Put another way, it should provide for its constituents that which they cannot provide for themselves, both individually and collectively.
This would include such things as defense against aggressor nations, police and fire protection, assured adequate health care for all, the guarantee of a living wage for those willing to work (or who cannot and have no other means of support), an affordable education limited only by ability, and regulations that prevent corporations from exploiting consumers.
This does not make me a “socialist” or a “communist,” as some on the far right would label me — just a citizen demanding for our country what most Europeans have and appreciate, and when polled, are willing to pay higher taxes. Candidates who advocate this role for government deserve our vote this fall.
George Haeseler
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.