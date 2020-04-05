I’m amused about some of the cowards today that call themselves politicians.
A good example is Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia.
At first, he said he wouldn’t issue a stay-at-home order, even though this will save many lives in his state, until the president or others in the administration forced him to.
The president didn’t oblige, so Kemp had to come up with another way.
The way he found to do it, unfortunately for him, made him look kind of dumb. He said he didn’t know until recently that you could spread the virus even if you showed no symptoms.
Where was he hiding in the last two or more months?
Even in January, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN, “There’s no doubt after reading this paper that asymptomatic transmission is occurring.”
Is Gov. Kemp dumb or did he say this so he wouldn’t blamed in a future primary, or election? You be the judge.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
