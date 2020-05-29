cooper_photo (copy) (copy) (copy)

Gov. Roy Cooper discusses Phase Two plans in a news conference last week.

 ROBERT WILLETT/Lee Newspapers

As a constituent, I support Gov. Cooper’s stance on protecting the people of North Carolina regarding the stages of opening businesses. Trump is trying to browbeat our governor to give in to the “anti-mask” GOP for the Republican National Convention in August. I urge him not to give in.

No matter what plan the Republicans present to him to ensure that they will respect safety, they cannot be trusted. The people working at the venue will be innocent North Carolinians and Republicans coming from all over the nation will ignore social distancing and the wearing of masks because they mock these actions every day on social media and on TV as being “politically correct” and not a measure of safety.

I implore Gov. Cooper to reject the RNC coming to Charlotte in August. The health and safety of our state depends on it.

Debra Reynolds

Greensboro

